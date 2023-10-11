Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky relationship timeline

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky began dating in 2020

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky recently sparked headlines after the love birds made a rare appearance at Katy Perry’s Las Vegas show over the weekend.

The couple has often kept a low profile ever since they began dating nearly four years ago – so much that it was even speculated that the two had split.

February 2020:

The Star Is Born actress sparked dating rumors after she was spotted cozying up to the investor ahead of her Super Bowl Performance.

They were later spotted packing on a PDA during a getaway to Miami.

Gaga shortly made her budding relationship Instagram official in the same month.

It was later reported that the twosome was actually first seen being affectionate on New Year's Eve.

An insider also dished to E! News, "[Gaga and Polensky] has been dating the same guy for over a month. They've been seeing other since before the holidays and she's crazy about him.... they had already been seeing each other for weeks."

August 2023:

Gaga and Polensky were photographed grabbing dinner in Studio City at the beginning of August, only days before they were reported to have broken up.

Speculations swirled after the Daily Mail identified the business mogul as an “ex-boyfriend” in its piece.

October 2023:

Their most recent appearance spent the weekend painting the town red at Perry’s concert on Friday, Oct. 6, and U2’s performance a day later.