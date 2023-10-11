Billie Eilish name-drops hit song from her album that makes her 'cringe'

file footage

Billie Eilish got candid about the one song from her discography that makes her “cringe.”



The 21-year-old singer and her brother Finneas made history at Jimmy Kimmel Live! after becoming the first-ever sibling duo to appear on the late-night show.

During the interview, the twosome reflected on their song-writing process for their hit soundtrack from Barbie, What Was I Made For, and opened up about one of their songs which makes them uncomfortable.

“Well, objectively Bad Guy is like the stupidest song in the world,’ expressed Eilish, prompting a howl from the audience.

She explained though the song is “supposed to be goofy,” she wrote it as a “troll.”

“It’s just funny cuz I’m like, ‘It’s dumb’.” Poking fun at one of its lyrics, Eilish said, “It’s literally like ‘duh’ like what does that mean?”

The Happier Than Ever singer went on to explain that she and Finneas frequently talk about being frustrated over an artist being “hateful toward their own music.”

“Finneas and I are big fans of what we make,” she continued, “I love my music.

However, Eilish added, “I still cringe [at Bad Guy].”

The Grammy-winning song broke many records after it was released under Eilish’s debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, in 2019.