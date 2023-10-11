Gigi Hadid expresses ‘heartbreak’ over ‘decades long’ war and ‘unjustifiable tragedy’

Gigi Hadid broke her silence on the “unjustifiable tragedy” taking place in the current wave of Palestine-Israel violence since the last four days.

The supermodel, 27, who is half-Palestinian, showed solidarity with her loved ones ‘, both Palestinian and Jewish.’

“My thoughts are with all those affected by this unjustifiable tragedy and every day that innocent lives are taken by this conflict – too many of which are children,” Hadid wrote on her Instagram on Tuesday. “I have deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation, it’s a responsibility I hold daily.”

She continued, “I also feel a responsibility to my Jewish friends to make it clear, as I have before: While I have hopes and dreams for Palestinians, none of them include the harm of a Jewish person. The terrorizing of innocent people is not in alignment with & does not do any good for the ‘Free Palestine’ movement.”

Hadid, whose father, Mohamed Hadid, is a Palestinian immigrant and practicing Muslim, said she has a “deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation.”



“The idea that it does has fueled a painful, decades long cycle of back & forth retaliation (which no innocent civilian, Palestinian or Israeli, deserves to be a casualty of) and helps perpetuate the false idea that being Pro-Palestine = antisemitic. If you are hurting as I share my condolences today with my loved ones, both Palestinian and Jewish, I’m sending you my love and strength – whoever and wherever you are.”