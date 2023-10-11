Kanye West, Bianca Censori wed eachother for ‘religious reasons’: Reports

Kanye West, Bianca Censori wed eachother for ‘religious reasons’, wanted to be 'intimate'

Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West’s marriage with Bianca Censori has been the talk of the town, and now sources reveal why the two married each other.



According to Page Six, sources claim that the couple married because of “religious reasons.”

Another source told Us Weekly that the couple “legally wed” because they wanted to be “intimate”, being “in love” also being a reason.

The source also claims that “Kanye and Bianca were legally married last year when they had their private ceremony in Beverly Hills, it was real and legal.”

Previously thought to be non-legally binding, the couple's marriage was confirmed last week to be valid in the eyes of the court.

According to documents obtained by Daily Mail, the two married on Dec. 20, 2022, using a “confidential marriage license.”

The Donda rapper's divorce from Kim Kardashian was officially finalized less than a month before the wedding.

According to the marriage license, Palo Alto, California witnessed the wedding of West, 46, and Censori, 28.

Together with his ex-wife Kardashian, the Yeezy designer has four kids: sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4, as well as daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 5.