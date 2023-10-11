Jennifer Lawrence’s No Hard Feelings Netflix release date revealed

File Footage

Jennifer Lawrence’s new movie No Hard Feelings has officially received the release date on streaming platform.



Netflix announced via The Direct that the official streaming debut date for Lawrence’s No Hard Feelings will be available starting on Monday, October 23, marking a 122-day gap between its theatrical and streaming releases.

The R-rated comedy release is reportedly part of pay-one agreement with Netflix, while the streamer gets first pick of Sony’s direct-to-streaming releases.

Lawrence and Matthew Broderick movie, which hit the theatres on June 23 this year, was a blockbuster hit during its opening weekend.

However, the adult comedy was only able to generate $80 million in revenue on a $45 million budget in less than two months after releasing in theatres.

Besides, No Hard Feelings arriving on Netflix, the rest of 2023 will have other new entries for fans.

In October, Tom Cruise’s first three Mission: Impossible movies along with both of Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man outings will be released on the streamer.

Moreover, the first three entries in the Spy Kids franchise will also release on October 13, a month after Spy Kids: Armageddon made its worldwide streaming debut on September 22.

Meanwhile, it is reported that No Hard Feelings may have a chance to perform well at the streaming platform as Sony is hopeful that the movie will have higher viewership following an average box office run.