Holly Willoughby leaves fans in tears as she says goodbye to This Morning amid threats

Philip Schofield's former co-host Holly Willoughby left fans in tears as she made a shock announcement to quit This Morning as presenter after 14-years on Tuesday.

Willoughby has confirmed she will be leaving her hosting duties at ITV's This Morning after more than a decade of presenting the much-loved show.

In a a touching message to her fans, she shared on Instagram, Holly confimed: "I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning. To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much."

She shares her heartbreak in her own words, saying: "This such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together. Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you. Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You've been loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day."



Tearful presenter went on saying: "Richard and Judy said, 'We only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers.' It's been an honour to just be part of it's story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family. I will miss you all so much. Holly."



Kevin Lygo, Managing Director, Media and Entertainment, ITV said: "We are sad that Holly is leaving This Morning, but respect her decision which we know will have been extremely difficult for her to make. Holly is one of the best loved, respected and most accomplished broadcasters in the UK.



"She has been at the heart of This Morning for the past 14 years, and she is adored by our viewers. Holly has brought her unique brand of warmth, energy, humour and fun to one of the country’s most popular daytime shows, and everyone on the programme will miss her enormously. She remains a much loved member of the ITV family and we look forward to continuing to work with her in the future."

Holly Willoughby's fans appeared heartbroken as they shared their pain in their words, with some asking the presenter to rethink her decision.



Schofield was also "absolutely horrified" by alleged Holly Willoughby kidnap and murder plot. The TV presenter’s former This Morning co-star has reportedly reached out to her to offer his support

Willoughby and Schofield were once best friends but had not spoken for five months after he sensationally quit the ITV daytime show after admitting to having had an “unwise, but not illegal” affair with a younger colleague which he lied about.



Last week security guard Gavin Plumb, from Harlow in Essex, appeared in court on Friday charged with soliciting to commit murder. The 36-year-old is also accused of incitement to commit kidnap in relation to Willoughby, 42.