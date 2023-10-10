King Charles will never welcome Prince Harry back to royal family?

Prince Harry may never be welcomed back to the royal family

King Charles III will reportedly never allow his estranged son Prince Harry on Buckingham Palace furniture as the Duke has burnt all bridges of his return to the royal family with his stunts alongside his wife Meghan Markle after relocating to the US.

The Duke of Sussex has received huge backlash for lacking any standing with his father, King Charles, in the UK. Meghan and Harry will reportedly not attend King Charles III's birthday party in November.

"Generally when it comes to presents, the royal family has only a few sorts they ever give, one of which lend themselves to some hapless aide having to bother wrapping them: Horses, dogs, gag gifts (like the singing Big Mouth Billy Bass that Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex famously once gave his Granny), more horses, and title," wrote royal commentator Daniela Elser in her column for News.com.au.

The expert went on to sharing her opinion on the ongoing crisis within the royal family in her own words, claiming: "And getting a new one of the latter is generally a cause for celebration, a jolly present for a jolly occasion like a wedding or managing to make it to 30-years of royal duty and not once yelling at a snotty second-grader at a newly-opened Scout Hall when one has a dashed hangover."

"But Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex have, reportedly, gotten a new ‘title’ from King Charles but it is no cause to pop the Krug and has definitely not been handed out in recognition of their service to crown, country or the cottage industries of the Cotswolds."

Elser added: "Rather, the Sussexes have been earnt the label of the ‘Others’ in a big royal reshuffle." The expert called it "a sobriquet which makes it sound like they will never again be permitted on the furniture in Buckingham Palace’s Good Rooms."

Harry is likely never going to be invited to the country for family events, meaning he will only return for rare state occasions. Former royal butler Paul Burrell shared that now 'all bridges had been burnt' between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family.

Prince William's younger brother Harry can be expected to return to the UK only for state occasions and charity events organised on his own behalf. That means Meghan and Harry 'wouldn't accept' an invite from King Charles for his birthday party in November.