Jennifer Garner confesses she’s no longer scared of ‘mom guilt’ as a working mother

Jennifer Garner has confessed she’s no longer scared of mom guilt after listening advice of her own mother.



In a new interview with Access Hollywood, the 13 Going on 30 star opened up on choosing a balance between work and play as a mother.

“Working moms get such a bad [rap] ... We get all freaked out because we’re told constantly, ‘You have 18 summers,’ ‘You have this much time,’ ‘Time is fleeting,’ and it makes you panic,” revealed Garner.

The Alias actress explained, “My mom has always said to me, ‘You’re their mom forever, don’t worry, you can do your job. I wish I had worked I would have been a better mom.”

“Your kids are going to be so proud of you.’ She’s always given me that kind of grounding in that sense’,” stated the 51-year-old.

Garner pointed out, “So, if you come from a place of expansiveness instead of feeling just like, ‘I can’t be a mom because I’m also working, and I’m supposed to be guilty all the time...’ You better just lean into wherever you are any day, like right now, just be here when your kids show up, be there and we’ll have a great time.”

The mom-of-three, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck, disclosed that she makes sure to include her kids when it comes to career as a founder of Once Upon A Farm company.

“If they're [home], they're like, 'Mom, that new innovation in the fridge, can we try that with you?' They have a lot of ownership over this innovation,” mentioned Garner.

Reflecting on her work ethic, Garner spoke up about her kids, adding” They're still figuring out who they are and I don't want to put any pressure on what I expect of them.”

“They'll decide if they're going to have a crazy work ethic or if they're going to have a more measured approach to life,” added the actress in the end.