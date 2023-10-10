Meghan Markle 'schooled' after caught breaking royal protocol

File Footage

Meghan Markle was caught on video breaking royal protocol which brought in heated conversation about the Duchess of Sussex needing to be ‘schooled’ on etiquette.



While attending a 2019 event Meghan was witnessed stepping out of a car and proceeding to close the door herself, in turn breaking a royal protocol which the royal family strictly follow.

The moment was caught on camera and with the clip resurfacing on TikTok many users flocked to the comments recalling the backlash the Suits star received at the time by the press.

One commented: "I remember this - newspapers giving out that she closed the car door herself & how that was not acceptable & that she needed to be schooled in protocol."

Another added: "I remember when they freaked out about her closing her own car door. I was like why is this news... like literally a whole report?!"

"Who knew that closing a door would make headlines and call for protocol protocol protocol," another commented.

For the unversed, the Royal Academy of Arts appearance was Meghan's first solo outing which meant that she was under the watchful gaze of the press.

While the royal received negativity, many complemented her for her "down to earth" and "humble" demeanour.