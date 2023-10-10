Sophie Turner beaming with children amid Joe Jonas split

Sophie Turner was all smiles as she went for a leisurely stroll with her kids, amid her protracted custody dispute with her estranged husband Joe Jonas.



The Game of Thrones actress, 27, was photographed while strolling across Manhattan with her two daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1. As she walked, Sophie could be seen beaming affectionately at her youngest child.

Sophie opted for a laid-back look for the occasion, donning a blue oversized sweater and grey sweatpants. She accessorised with a pair of black sunglasses in addition to a light blue tote bag for carrying her items.

According to body language expert Judi James, the actress did her utmost to soothe her kids despite the divorce.

Talking exclusively to The Mirror, Judi said: "The clue to Sophie's apparently relaxed and cheerful body language here comes from the fact that she has one child facing her on the stroller, meaning her facial expressions and demeanour will probably be more about reassuring the child rather than being an authentic depiction of Sophie's inner emotions."

Sophie might be benefiting from maintaining a positive attitude, according to her.

"The benefit might well be two-way, though. As Sophie looks at the children in the stroller her loving facial expression suggests a sense of pride and pleasure that she might currently feel she's missing from other parts of her life right now," Judi told the publication.