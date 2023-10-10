Top Halloween movies to watch on Netflix

Halloween movies on Netflix to watch on a cozy family night

The eerie vibes of October nights set out to prepare us for the impending arrival of Halloween; only made better with a lum sum of three ingredients: a group of friends, tubs of popcorn and a comprehensive list of seasonal classics.

Close friends and a choice of snack may vary from person to person, but we have made sure that the following list of spooky films is up to everyone’s taste.

Though Netflix does not specifically cater to films around the holiday season, it does contain a plethora of flicks encompassing the horror genre to give you the feels.

Nightbooks:

Released in 2021, the film makes true of the Sam Raimi’s spooky touch. The YA adventure stars two kids, played by Winslow Fegley and Lidya Jewett, trapped by a wicked witch, played by Krysten Ritter.



Nightbooks takes us through their journey to escape her prison, coming across the fantastical world of magic and monsters.

Casper:

One could never go wrong with the Brad Silberling’s timeless classic, prompting laughter, tears, and all kinds of emotions at every rewatch.



Hailed for its unprecedented use of CGI to create its main character, ghost Casper, voiced by Malachi Pearson, the film is only propped up by its friendly humor coupled with jumps scare scattered across.

Day Shift:

Inclined more towards the action side of the genre, the Jamie Foxx-starrer centers around a vampire-hunting union and all the complications that come with it.



Alongside Foxx, Dave Franco, Snoop Dogg, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, and more join forces to bring the perfect treat to watch on a bad day.

We Have a Ghost:

The David Harbour-starrer contains the perfect concoction of horror and comedy for a family movie night.



Featuring a star-studded cast of Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Jennifer Coolidge, Harbour, and Anthony Mackie among others, We Have a Ghost aptly deals with several subjects.

Ouija: Origin of Evil:

The 2016 is a prequel to the original Ouija, staying true to its title and actually giving an insight into how it all began.



The women-centered film may fall short at some places, it certainly serves as a stark reminder why horror movies are superior among all.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow:

The Halloween comedy is a delightful nod to the spooky genre, containing nods to films like Hocus Pocus and the Scary Movie franchise.



The Curse of Bridge Hollow centers on teenager Sydney, played by Priah Ferguson, as she is forced to team up with her science teacher father, played by Marlon Wayans, to save her town from a mischievous spirit.

Hubie Halloween:

If you are looking to bond with your loved ones over jaw-aching laughter, Adam Sandler offers you just the film to do so.



Hubie Halloween follows Sandler’s character cosplaying as a “Halloween Monitor” on the holiday.

Crimson Peak:

Guillermo del Toro gathers a star-studded cast to bring a gothic romantic film to our screens, with a bunch of jump scares and frightful twists as a cherry on top.



The Ritual:

David Bruckner made us wait for his first feature film for a long time, though made sure it was worth it.



The 2017 horror flick features a group of friends, a forest, and a monstrous stalker – which is all you need to know to give this film a shot.

The Babysitter:

Known for its unique storyline and laud-worthy performances, The Babysitter follows a kid quite literally walking right into a Satanic ritual being carried out by his babysitter, played by Samara Weaving, provoking the rest of the events of the thriller.

