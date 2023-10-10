Tori Kelly looks back at 'crazy year' after health scare

Tori Kelly discusses her "crazy year" due to health issues following her hospitalisation in July when she made an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Tuesday.

"It’s been a crazy few months, a crazy year," Kelly told host Jennifer Hudson.

"You were in the hospital this past summer, you scared us, girl," Hudson, 42, said.

"I actually ended up collapsing one night and they found out that I had blood clots. It was really crazy and scary," the star explained. "My family was definitely there for me. I had a peace throughout most of it, but I was just kinda confused and wondering what was going on."

She added, "I thankfully had some amazing doctors who were able to just take care of everything and get me healthy."

Comforting her fans that she is now almost recovered she said: "It seems like it’s a manageable thing now, I feel amazing. They’re still monitoring me, but yeah I feel great. I’m back to singing and back to doing my thing. I feel really good, I’m really grateful."

Hudson, a fellow musician, then questioned Kelly about whether she immediately returned to work after leaving the hospital. Kelly replied that she had "music scheduled to come out that same week."

"It was already scheduled and I kinda had the option like, ‘Okay do I want to push it back even more?’, " Kelly said. "And I decided I’m still gonna put out this music even though I can’t promote it the way I that I usually would."

On July 28, the singer released her EP Tori, defining it as "happy and fun."