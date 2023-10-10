Shanna Moakler proud as son Landon ‘rocks on stage’ like dad Travis Barker

File Footage

Shanna Moakler shared an emotional moment as his son Landon Barker performed on his birthday concert at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles.



The 48-year-old model shared some glimpses from her son’s 20th birthday celebration on Instagram.



In a video, Shanna was seen crying as the 20-year-old rocked the stage with his strong vocals just like his father, Travis Barker.

In an exclusive conversation with Page Six, Shanna who was married to the Blink-182 drummer from 2004 to 2008, expressed her gratitude after seeing her son on stage as a front man.



She said, "To see him doing what he was doing was so [special] after seeing him on stage with Travis his whole life, just rocking out."



The former winner of Miss New York USA pageant showered love and praise on his young talented boy which she shared with Barker.



"He’s such a talented drummer as well, but to see him as a frontman is so cool. I’m like, ‘super proud mommy moment,’ and I haven’t stopped crying," she added.



Earlier, Landon’s step-mother, Kourtney Kardashian shared sweet memories with the birthday boy on social media.



Kourtney tied the knot with Travis in a three-part wedding in 2022, and the couple is currently expecting their first child together.

