Meghan Markle's secret meeting with military families revealed in new video

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle is seen hugging members of military families in new footage of secret visit to veterans.

The Duchess of Sussex secretly visited the members of injured military personnel's families before flying to join her husband Prince Harry at Invictus Games in Germany, telling them 'recovery means reclaiming your narrative'.



Meghan, 42, visited the Fisher House Foundation in Los Angeles, a charity that provides homes for military families while their loved one is in hospital, a day before flying out to attend his husband's Games.

In a clip shown during a seminar, the Duchess is shown meeting and hugging veterans' families.



The former actress, dressed in a striped Ralph Lauren shirt and black skirt, also narrates the clip, partially set over footage from the Invictus Games, showing athletes embracing their families and celebrating sporting success.

In the voiceover, Meghan says: 'What does recovery mean to you? For some, it means reclaiming their narrative, revolutionising your mindset.'

Meghan, in video, appears highlighting the work Prince Harry 's foundation to support the military families, telling them: 'It's a change that's not only physical, it's mental, emotional and social.'



She added: "The Invictus Games show that this growth is about more than what meets the eye. The spouse coordinating doctor visits, the children celebrating milestones. The mother, father, fellow veteran, the friend. There is a community near and far, surrounding servicemen and women when they deploy and long after they come home."

Meghan, while speaking on stage at Invictus Games, said: 'I was really fortunate to go and visit one of the houses in Los Angeles just a couple of weeks ago, and I was so moved by everything that they do because they understand – as you do, as my husband does in creating the event, how much the value of rehabilitation matters, not just as a solitary experience, but as a family'.