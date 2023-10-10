Meghan Markle using ‘shallow’ optics amid career ‘reinvention’

Meghan Markle is reportedly setting the groundwork for her career reinvention in Hollywood as sources reveal she has a “new team.”

In recent months, the Duchess of Sussex has apparently been making calculated appearances in to potentially promote her next big project.

However, commentator Kinsey Schofield dubbed her Sussex brand optics as “shallow” following the Invictus Games last month. ”I feel like Meghan hobnobbing with all of these celebrities made a bigger impact than Prince Harry's Invictus Games, via GB News.

“I feel like people were more glued to Meghan at the Beyoncé concert, she went to the Beyoncé concert twice. I don't think that people are impressed by them,” she opined.

“They feel, you know, at this point in time I still feel like there is an element of shallowness that surrounds that brand and they really need to shake that off.”

An insider previously told Us Weekly that the former Suits actress has “a new team around her, and they’ve been strategizing about what mediums will have the most impact.”

Daniela Elser also in her piece for News.com.au that with Harry and Meghan’s “podcasting careers at standstill and no new Netflix series confirmed, books have proven to be one very successful avenue for the duo.”

Schofield pointed out that the Sussexes will also be visiting New York five months after their ‘catastrophic car chase’ potentially after the success of Prince William’s successful two-day trip in the Big Apple.

“And after Prince William had such a successful visit here, Americans went crazy for Prince William,” Schofield said. “But this is the first time the Sussexes are back in NYC after that car chase after Meghan accepted her award for her podcast that no longer exists.”