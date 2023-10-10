Ashley Tisdale, Dylan Sprouse have surprise ‘Suite Life’ reunion

Ashley Tisdale and Dylan Sprouse have surprise ‘Suite Life’ reunion

Ashley Tisdale and Dylan Sprouse had a Suite reunion at the LA Rams game.

The former Disney co-stars, who appeared on the series The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, unexpectedly ran into each other at the Los Angeles Rams game on Sunday.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Tisdale, 38, posted a selfie of the pair, whose on-screen characters had a big sister/ little brother relationship on The Suite Life.

“Ran into my little brother @dylansprouse I love you so much!!!” she captioned the picture of them hugging, making a callback to the show, which ran on Disney from 2005 to 2008.



Meanwhile, Sprouse was at the SoFi Stadium with his new wife, Barbara Palvin, celebrating her birthday.

The High School Musical alum gladly took part in the celebrations, further posting a video as the cake came out and everyone sang Happy Birthday.

After pursuing an acting career at Disney from a young age, the former child actors have since branched out into other ventures.

In addition to taking on more mature acting roles, Tisdale also founded clean beauty brand Frenshe.

Meanwhile, Sprouse has stepped away from the spotlight for the most part, though he made his acting comeback as Travor in the second installment of the After series.