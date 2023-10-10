Trouble in paradise: Justin Bieber appears ‘miserable’ with Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber appears ‘miserable’ with Hailey Bieber amid marital woes rumors

Justin Bieber’s recent public appearance raised questions related to his rumoured marital woes with his wife Hailey Bieber.



The singer seemingly appeared downcast while strolling on the streets of West Hollywood with the founder of beauty brand, Rhode.



Several fans of Selena Gomez’s ex noted that the Peaches singer appeared notably down during his recent outing with Hailey.



A fan wrote on Instagram, "Is he ok? Always seems out of it since his marriage."



"I feel like poor Justin is just so sad and tired of everything," another chimed in.



"This is like an unhappy couple looks like," commented another fan.



Previously, fans on Reddit speculated that the couple may be living separate lives.

"That marriage has lasted 4 years longer than I think anyone expected it to. There are so many rumors that they live apart, she’s pregnant, he cheats, … Honestly, I would not be surprised if goes another 5 years. She was raised 'stand by your man' which is very sad. Her parents marriage is a train wreck," one fan explained.

Justin and Hailey tied the knot in a secret ceremony in New York in 2018, when the singer was 24 and supermodel was 21.

Later, in 2019, the couple exchanged vows for a second time in South Carolina.