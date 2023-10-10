Ariana Madix details how beau Daniel Wai helps her through 'pain'

Ariana Madix is leaning on her boyfriend Daniel Wai to help her succeed through tough competition on Dancing With the Stars.

The Vanderpump Rules star is set to enter the third week of the dancing competition with her pro partner Pasha Pashkov.

“[Daniel]‘s a personal trainer, so there’s been times when he’s been in town and I’m like sore, in pain, and he’s like, ‘OK, you just sit here,’” she explained. “[He'll] make sure I’m just sitting there, eating, makes me ice my feet, makes me do all those things.”

The reality star went on to credit her family, friends and castmates for lending their support and helping her get over the jitters.

“You know, part of me, I still think when I see them, how’s it making me more nervous, but ultimately, the familiar faces give me an extra boost,” she said.

“I was talking about how nervous I was to do the samba, and my friends were like, ‘Girl, you could roll around on your tummy, we’d cheered for you,” the television personality added.

“So I feel like that kind of energy makes me feel really good. It makes me feel like I can just go out there and be myself and slay.”