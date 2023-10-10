'SHE IS COMING!': Dua Lipa teases 'kaleidoscope-esque' new album

Dua Lipa teases 'kaleidoscope-esque' new album

Dua Lipa teased the beginning of a new era in her music career.

The Don’t Start Now singer sent her fans into a frenzy after she erased all her posts from her social media on Monday, Oct. 9.

She also changed her display photo on Instagram and X, formerly Twitter, to an aqua kaleidoscope-esque image.

Moreover, Lipa also updated all her album and single covers on Apple Music with the same effect.

Internet users weighed in on their opinions about the prospective era, with one guessing, “This is so good, i sense the psychedelic touch”.

“DUA LIPA IS COMING,” another expressed.

In an interview with The New York Times’ T Magazine, the Levitating singer revealed that her upcoming third album will be released in 2024.

She also hinted at a genre shift in her upcoming album, noting that though the “next record will still be pop,” the outlet reported that the pop star is “developing a new sound that may be informed less by the house and disco beats beneath songs like Physical and Hallucinate than by 1970s-era psychedelia.”

Lipa’s last full-length album was released in March 2020; the Grammy winner has since released a duet with Elton John and soundtrack for Margot Robbie’s Barbie film.