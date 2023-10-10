Ariana Grande responds to sweet shoutout from The Weeknd amid Dalton Gomez divorce

Ariana Grande received some love from her pal and frequent collaborator The Weeknd, as she finalised her divorce settlement with ex Dalton Gomez.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, shared a clip of him from his After Hours tour performing their duet, Love Me Harder, from Grande’s 2014 sophomore album, My Everything.

The Star Boy hitmaker, 33, is seen dancing in the rain and jumping around as the vocals from the Grammy-winning artist, 30, plays on. He captioned the video with three rain umbrella emojis whilst tagging the former Nickelodeon star in the Instagram Story.

In return, the Into You singer reshared the post and made two hearts and a rain cloud for the sweet shoutout.

The interaction comes just days after Grande and former spouse, 28, finalised their divorce agreement in Los Angeles on Friday after nearly two years of marriage. The date of separation in the divorce filing was February 20, but the couple didn’t file for divorce until last month.

A source told Page Six previously that the pair “have a strong mutual respect for each other.”

They added, “Ariana and Dalton really wanted to take care of each through all of this and make it as easy on one another as possible — which is why they really took their time with everything.”