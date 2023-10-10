Ariana Grande stern demand from ex Dalton Gomez in exchange for $1M pay-out

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez began dating in 2020

Ariana Grande has barred her ex-husband Dalton Gomez from publicly sharing details about their two-year marriage, including the reason behind their divorce.

As per the court documents obtained by The Blast, the former couple, who settled their divorce earlier this month, is forbidden to release or publish “any photograph (and related negatives), tape, film or like embodiments in all forms whether now or hereafter created or other record or recording of any aspect of any activity in or about any home, office or other property owned.”

Moreover, Gomez is also prohibited from writing a tell-all book detailing their relationship or doing any interview on the subject.

The Thank u, next hitmaker has agreed to the restrictions and confidentiality provision as well, which “shall be fully enforced by each party,” as noted in the papers.

The real estate agent received a tax-free payout of $1,250,000 from Grande in the wake of their divorce proceedings.

Grande and Gomez were married for two years before they separated at the beginning of this year.

The pair filed for divorce from each other on the grounds of “irreconcilable differences” in September.

Following the settlement of divorce, an insider assured TMZ that there is “still a strong mutual love and respect between Ariana and Dalton and they wanted to make sure everything was done right in lockstep with one another.”