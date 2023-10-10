Rich Paul plays coy about Adele marriage rumors

Adele and Rich Paul sparked rumors that they are married last month

Rich Paul refused to comment on his relationship status with his beau Adele, weeks after marriage rumors surfaced.

During an appearance on CBS Mornings on Monday, Oct. 9, the sports agent enthused about the Hello hitmaker, calling her “great,” before adding: “I think she would agree that we definitely helped each other.”

He continued: "I'm in a good space, we're in a good space. Happy. She's superb. She's been great for me. We've been great for each other.”

Despite the host’s attempt to pry the desired response, Paul continued to play coy. "You can say whatever you want," he expressed when asked whether Adele could be referred to as Mrs. Paul.

The Rolling in The Deep singer sent fans into a frenzy after she referred to the NBA agent as her “husband” during one of her shows at the current Las Vegas residency last month.

The pair first sparked marriage rumors after the Grammy winner was photographed sporting a massive diamond on her ring finger at the 2022 BRIT Awards.

Adele and Rich were first linked together after meeting at a mutual friend’s party in 2021.