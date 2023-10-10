World Mental Health Day: Aamir Khan shares heartfelt message with daughter

File Footage

Aamir Khan and his daughter Ira Khan came together for a heartfelt video message on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, urging people to seek therapy for mental health issues.



In a video message on Instagram, the Bollywood actor admitted that he has been seeking therapy for many years with his daughter, emphasising on the fact that there is no shame in asking for help from professionals.



The 3 idiots actor said, "My daughter Ira and I have been seeking therapy for many years now, and have been benefitting greatly from it."



Aamir who known as Mr Perfectionist due to his credible work in films, highlighted that there are trained people around us for every specific job.

"There are a lot of things in life that we cannot do ourselves. For that we need the help of others, someone who knows how to do that job. And we take these decisions so easily, without any shame," the 58-year-old actor stated.



On the other hand, his daughter who often raised awareness related to mental health issues, further added that people who need emotional help should immediately reach out to experts without any hesitation.



Several fans appreciated the father-daughter duo's meaningful conversation about mental health.



A fan wrote, “Thank you for speaking up. Can’t agree more. More power to you.”

"So happy to see you both talk about mental health support openly," another chimed in.