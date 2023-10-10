Kris Jenner's cold shoulder to Caitlyn reveals fractured relationship amid transition struggles

Kris Jenner continues to grapple with the reality of Caitlyn Jenner's transition, a journey that began eight years ago, with sources suggesting that she now perceives her ex-spouse as if she were no longer alive.
Caitlyn recently disclosed during an interview on the British daytime program This Morning that she has no current connection with the renowned momager, Kris.
Insiders close to the estranged couple shed light on the underlying reasons for their strained relationship.
It is reported that Kris and Caitlyn find themselves in a situation where they no longer share common ground, apart from their mutual reluctance to attempt to mend their fractured bond.
According to an exclusive source speaking to DailyMail.com, Kris perceives Caitlyn as a "completely different person" from the one she married back in 1991.
Although they once shared a life together, the source suggests that, at present, holding a conversation between the two has become an uncomfortable and awkward prospect.
Rebecca revealed she was trying to see the positive side of the negative remarks
Dr Sara announced she was expecting her second child in May
Meghan Markle's latest selfie ahead of her NYC trip goes viral
Paul and Nancy got married in 2011 after meeting in 2007
Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson won't let her ex-husband feel down
David Walliams files a lawsuit against FrementleMedia, the company that regulates BGT