Kris Jenner's cold shoulder to Caitlyn reveals fractured relationship amid transition struggles

Kris Jenner's estranged relationship with Caitlyn deepens amid transition turmoil.

Kris Jenner continues to grapple with the reality of Caitlyn Jenner's transition, a journey that began eight years ago, with sources suggesting that she now perceives her ex-spouse as if she were no longer alive.

Caitlyn recently disclosed during an interview on the British daytime program This Morning that she has no current connection with the renowned momager, Kris.

Insiders close to the estranged couple shed light on the underlying reasons for their strained relationship.

It is reported that Kris and Caitlyn find themselves in a situation where they no longer share common ground, apart from their mutual reluctance to attempt to mend their fractured bond.

According to an exclusive source speaking to DailyMail.com, Kris perceives Caitlyn as a "completely different person" from the one she married back in 1991.

Although they once shared a life together, the source suggests that, at present, holding a conversation between the two has become an uncomfortable and awkward prospect.