Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis spotted for FIRST time since settling custody dispute

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have made their first public appearance together since resolving their custody dispute over their two children.

The former couple went all out to celebrate their daughter Daisy's birthday party on Sunday, which had a Halloween dress-up theme.

Olivia, 39, known for her standout appearances during Paris Fashion Week, donned a completely different look, dressing up as Ken from the Barbie movie.

Her attire included a vibrant, multi-colored vest and shorts paired with a white sleeveless T-shirt, a character previously portrayed by Ryan Gosling in the movie.

On the other hand, Jason sported a green tracksuit with a king's crown adorned with rhinestones.

Despite their past differences, the exes set them aside to ensure Daisy and her friends had a joyful day. They are also parents to their nine-year-old son, Otis.

Both Olivia and Jason frequently attend his soccer games, presenting a united front as they cheer on their son and his team.