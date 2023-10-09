Comedian Mark Steel reveals throat cancer diagnosis

Mark Steel recently shared that he has been dealing with throat cancer as

he discovered a lump in his neck while shaving.

The comedian, aged 63, shared the heartbreaking news of his diagnosis on his blog this Monday, yet he reassured his readers that it's a cancer that can be effectively treated.

He recounted how he first noticed his neck appearing unusually swollen while shaving in June. Initially, he suspected it might be due to an infection after researching his symptoms online.

However, as his neck continued to swell, he decided to consult a doctor, who promptly scheduled a hospital scan for him. Mark vividly remembered the moment everything took a drastic turn during his medical appointment when the radiologist recommended a biopsy.

Subsequently, Mark received a diagnosis of cancer in two different locations. He clarified that the "primary cancer" located in his throat is highly responsive to treatment.