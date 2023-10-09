Coldplay takes legal action against their former manager in a multi-million lawsuit

Coldplay has recently accused their former manager Dave Holmes in a multi-million pound lawsuit weeks after Dave reportedly sued the band for £10m in “unpaid commission”.



The rock band rejected Dave’s allegations as he said that the band owed him £10m in commission for his work relating to Coldplay’s not-yet-released 10th and 11th studio albums.

Last week, Coldplay sued their former manager, saying that the band incurred monetary losses because of his mismanagement of their Music of the Spheres tour and the band will seek £14m in damages.

In the court documents obtained by The Times, it is mentioned that Dave owed millions of dollars in debt to Live Nation (the American entertainment company that promotes the band’s tours).

“That would potentially or actually conflict with his obligations to secure best possible terms for [Coldplay],” read the band’s lawsuit.

It added, “$30m-loan was used to fund a property development venture in Canada to the best of [our] knowledge.”

Moreover, Coldplay claimed Dave “failed adequately to supervise and control the budget of the 165-stop tour, with the band forced to cover costs for expensive or ultimately unusable equipment”.

Meanwhile, the band added Dave never opened “a shared Dropbox containing art work for the tour at any time between August 2020 and February 2022”.

Dave rep told The Independent, “Coldplay know they are in trouble with their defence. Accusing Dave Holmes of non-existent ethical lapses and other made-up misconduct will not deflect from the real issue at hand – Coldplay had a contract with Dave, they are refusing to honour it and they need to pay Dave what they owe him.”