Angelina Jolie’s first look as opera singer Maria unveiled: Photos

Angelina Jolie’s first look as iconic opera singer Maria Callas from Pablo Larraín’s biopic Maria has recently been unveiled.



According to the Variety, the director in this upcoming movie will show the life of the legendary as well as controversial singer who is described as “original diva”.

“Based on true accounts, ‘Maria’ tells the tumultuous, beautiful and tragic story of the life of the world’s greatest opera singer, relived and re-imagined during her final days in 1970s Paris,” per official synopsis.

The outlet reported that Maria is an independent movie and therefore, its production will take place over eight weeks in Paris, Greece, Budapest and Milan.

The script is written by Larraín’s Spencer collaborator Steven Knight. Besides Jolie, the cast encompasses Pierfrancesco Favino, Alba Rohrwacher, Haluk Bilginer, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Valeria Golino.

In a statement shared by Variety, Larrain said, “I am incredibly excited to start production on ‘Maria,’ which I hope will bring Maria Callas’ remarkable life and work to audiences all around the world, thanks to the magnificent script by Steven Knight, the work of the entire cast and crew, and especially, Angelina’s brilliant work and extraordinary preparation.”

Meanwhile, Jolie will don real attires donned by Callas including vintage fur items from Massimo Cantini Parrini’s archive collection.