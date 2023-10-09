ITV ensures complete safety to Holly Willoughby after 'kidnap and murder plot'

ITV goes above and beyond to safeguard Holly Willoughby after kidnap and murder plot.

ITV bosses won't hasten Holly's return to the This Morning show following allegations of a kidnap and murder plot involving a 30-stone security guard, according to an internal email leaked to MailOnline today.

The mother-of-three opted out of her hosting duties last week and is currently under police protection at her residence with her husband and children.

Gavin Plumb, 36, from Harlow, Essex, is accused of offences including soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap in relation to the broadcaster, allegedly contacting a hitman in the US and booking him flights.

Emma Gormley, Managing Director of ITV Daytime, has today written to staff after Plumb was arrested last Wednesday and charged last Friday.

She said: 'Inevitably there is already speculation about when Holly will return. However, our priority right now is the safety and well being of Holly and her family. I wanted to reassure you that throughout this distressing time, we have been in constant contact with Holly and the authorities and we are providing all the support we can'.

Ms Willoughby was said to have been left 'shocked and distraught' when she was told about the plot shortly before she was due to go on air.

Emma Gormley said: 'I know many of you have been deeply affected by the events of last week. As you will know, an individual has now been charged.

'As always, the incredible production team at This Morning and the Daytime Crew have remained calm, professional and focused throughout this unsettling time and I want to thank them for being the best in the business. If anyone feels they need any support, please do reach out to me'.

Holly and Phil have been estranged since his dramatic exit from the role of co-presenter on ITV's This Morning in May.

But Mr Schofield has reportedly lent his support to his former co-presenter following news of an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her.