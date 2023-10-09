Top Halloween movie and TV show recommendations

Horror films, shows to binge-watch during Halloween

October comes with a sense fear-provoking feelings as people around the world celebrate the festival of Halloween.



From creating spooky looks to organising grand parties, the evening of the festival is filled with fear and drama.



As spooky season of the year is approaching us, let’s have a look on the top TV shows, films and series to binge watch during the Halloween holidays.



The Exorcist: Believer

The latest instalment in the Exorcist franchise, The Believer, quickly become the talk of the town because of its extremely terrifying storyline.

The Knives Out actor Leslie Odom Jr. starred as a priest in the scary movie who investigates a series of demonic possessions, including one that afflicts the daughter of his colleague (Ellen Burstyn).



Chucky

Before Annabelle, there was a very infamous doll known as Chucky and to mark her presence this Halloween, the vicious serial killer has reached the White House.

The season 3 of the Don Mancini’s horror series premiered on Syfy and USA Network.



The Fall of the House of the Usher



The original Netflix series named, The Fall of the House of the Usher, is all set to bring the sense of terror among the audience on October 12.



The upcoming series takes Edgar Allan Poe’s 1839 short story of the same name into a Mike Flanagan special, starring a top-notch cast.



Make Me Scream

Will you stay quiet in a bone-chilling scare zones to win a prestigious prize?

Well, a new show called Make Me Scream on Prime Video showcased a scary competition between three celebrity teams led by Jaleel White, Shoniqua Shandai and Lil Xan.

The Enfield Poltergeist



The Halloween special docuseries, The Enfield Poltergeist depicts the real life story of a family in Enfield, London who was haunted by a poltergeist "through original audio recordings made inside the house as the events unfolded."



The documentary will be releasing on October 27 on Apple TV+.