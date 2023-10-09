Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny step out in matching outfits for date night

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny enjoyed a romantic date night out at a Luis Miguel concert in New York City over the weekend.
The loved-up couple turned heads as they dressed up to attend the Spanish singer’s show at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Oct. 8.
The 27-year-old model channeled her inner fashionista in a black T-shirt and a pair of stylish matching-colored trousers, which she paired with closed-toed pumps.
She added a pop of color to her monochromatic outfit by draping a bright red sweater over her shoulders.
The Kardashians star accessorized the simple look with a thin belt around her waist, a dainty bracelet, and a pair of black shades.
Jenner achieved the clean girl look by tucking her dark locks in a sleek up do, the front of her hair parted in the middle.
Meanwhile, the Puerto Rican singer coordinated with his ladylove in a matching-colored look in a black leather jacket and a pair of pants.
Bunny added life to his outfit with a striped baseball cap and a checkered bandana, capping it off with a pair of sleek, black shoes.
Fans took to Reddit to weigh in on their latest outing, as one of them gushed: “The fact that BB took her to see Luis Miguel (Spanish singer) in concert. He’s a romantic Spanish artist. Ahhh they in love.”
Jenner and Bunny first sparked romance rumors in February, after being spotted on a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber earlier this year.
The Effecto rapper refused to comment on the nature of their relationship in a recent interview.
