Monday October 09, 2023
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny step out in matching outfits for date night

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny recently led a Gucci campaign together

By Web Desk
October 09, 2023
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny enjoyed a romantic date night out at a Luis Miguel concert in New York City over the weekend.

The loved-up couple turned heads as they dressed up to attend the Spanish singer’s show at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Oct. 8.

The 27-year-old model channeled her inner fashionista in a black T-shirt and a pair of stylish matching-colored trousers, which she paired with closed-toed pumps.

She added a pop of color to her monochromatic outfit by draping a bright red sweater over her shoulders.

The Kardashians star accessorized the simple look with a thin belt around her waist, a dainty bracelet, and a pair of black shades.

Jenner achieved the clean girl look by tucking her dark locks in a sleek up do, the front of her hair parted in the middle.

Meanwhile, the Puerto Rican singer coordinated with his ladylove in a matching-colored look in a black leather jacket and a pair of pants.

Bunny added life to his outfit with a striped baseball cap and a checkered bandana, capping it off with a pair of sleek, black shoes.

Fans took to Reddit to weigh in on their latest outing, as one of them gushed: “The fact that BB took her to see Luis Miguel (Spanish singer) in concert. He’s a romantic Spanish artist. Ahhh they in love.”

Jenner and Bunny first sparked romance rumors in February, after being spotted on a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber earlier this year. 

The Effecto rapper refused to comment on the nature of their relationship in a recent interview.