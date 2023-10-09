Alia Bhatt shares two cents on South Asian representation

Alia Bhatt drops stunning photos as she graces the cover of Vogue magazine

Alia Bhatt graced the cover of Vogue magazine and shed light on the South Asian representation on global platforms.



The Heart of Stone actress who is the first Indian global brand ambassador for Gucci, decked out in several beautiful attires from the luxury brand as she posed for the photoshoot.



In conversation with the magazine, the 30-year-old actress opened up about her successful career in Bollywood and getting recognised as South Asian artist on international platforms.



While talking about the South Asian representation on a global stage, Alia said, "I think we’ll always feel like, ‘Okay, are we the last people at the table?’ But that is slowly changing."

The Gangubai actress expressed her admiration for her seniors from showbiz industry who successfully marked their global presence with their incredible work.

"My friends such as Priyanka [Chopra], Deepika [Padukone], even Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have done big things. The power we share is unique. It’s a cultural hot mine," she added.

During the same interview, Alia also revealed why she had decided to wear a saree at her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor.



The B-town diva shared, "I love a saree. It’s the most comfortable garment in the world, which is why I wore one for my wedding and not a lehenga."

On the work front, Alia was last seen in Karan Johar's blockbuster film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh as the male lead.

