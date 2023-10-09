Why Drake dissed Rihanna and A$AP Rocky in new track: Revealed

Drake's lyrics: Unraveling the mystery behind the Rihanna and A$AP Rocky speculation.

Drake's latest album, For All the Dogs, made buzzez as fans speculate whether the rapper takes aim at his ex-girlfriend Rihanna and her current partner, A$AP Rocky.

Although it's been seven years since Drake and Rihanna ended their romantic relationship, some believe that the rapper is still harboring emotions related to the past.



In tracks like Fear of Heights, listeners have detected lyrics that hint at a possible reference to Rihanna, whose 2016 album, Anti, is alluded to in the song's intro.

Drake goes on to express frustration about people assuming he's still pining for his ex, leading to apparent references to A$AP Rocky and their vacations, including one to Barbados, Rihanna's home country.

The intrigue continues on the track Virginia Beach, where Drake's lyrics hint at his past relationship with someone who has an honorary degree from the Parsons School of Design—a detail that aligns with Rihanna's background.

Despite the lingering speculation, it's worth noting that both Drake and Rihanna have moved on from their past relationship.

Rihanna confirmed in 2018 that they no longer maintained a friendship but weren't enemies either. Nevertheless, fans are dissecting the lyrics and finding hidden meanings in Drake's latest musical offerings.

On the track Another Late Night, Drake appears to reference A$AP Rocky with the line, "I ain't Pretty Flacko," alluding to Rocky's nickname, followed by, "B—h this s–t get really Rocky."



Critics on social media have pointed out that, "Drake dissed Rihanna and A$AP Rocky and that only means one thing, it still hurts him enough to disgrace himself to the public after 6 years," tweeted one critic.

"I didn’t think I’d ever say this but, Drake, you flopped."