Markle sparkle dies as Meghan fails to 'set the world on fire'

Meghan Markle has been on the works of figuring out her next career move

The Markle sparkle has seemingly failed to do its job after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were called out for not being able find stable footing in their philanthropic careers.

Writing for news.com.au, royal commentator Daniela Elser put the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on blast for the pair's inability to bring something substantial to the table despite putting the effort.

"The Archewell Foundation has, thus far, failed to set the charity world on fire. Hell, it has barely even created much of a spark," she wrote.

"Since fleeing Palace-dom to feel their feelings and be paid to do so, their charity engagements have seen them stage quasi-royal outings, often with a photographer in tow."

Elser went on to add that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would need to make their next appearance on October 10 memorable as the pair will host The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit: Mental Wellness in a Digital Age.

"October 10 could prove an inflection point in this tale. If Harry and Meghan (and their army of aides, staffers and Warby Parker-wearing consultants) can pull off a great event, then it could help reframe them in the public imagination after what has seemed like an interminable stretch of Sussex navel-gazing and on-camera kvetching."