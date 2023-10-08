Prince Harry, Meghan Markle not as 'loyal' as Prince Andrew

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was not as 'loyal' as Prince Andrew

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were called out for being more problematic than Prince Andrew despite the latter having much more serious allegations levied against him.

Royal expert Andrew Lownie spoke to The Daily Beast and claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were 'loose cannons’ as the pair left no stone unturned in their pursuit to airing every detail about the royal family.

With Meghan’s memoir reportedly in the works, Lownie said that Prince Andrew was far more ‘loyal’ to the royal family than the pair was even after the estranged Duke of York was accused of sexual assault.

"Harry is a loose cannon and Meghan even more so. They both have more books coming," he said.

"Andrew has been loyal to a certain extent. He’s made some implicit threats, and things have been floated about books and TV interviews, but ultimately he is a loyalist.

"Andrew is less of a problem than Harry. He may become more of a problem, especially when my book comes out because I think there will be things in there that will rock the boat."