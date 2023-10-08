Caitlyn Jenner swears off dating after 'messy' Kris Jenner divorce

File Footage

Caitlyn Jenner recently disclosed that she is maintaining a distance from romantic relationships after messy split from Kris Jenner.



The former Olympian opened up about her dating life, revealing that she has no intentions of finding a new partner anytime soon.



During an interview with The Times, the 'very single' Caitlyn shared, "I’m fine. I’m not even close to looking for a relationship. I’ll never have a relationship in the future. I just don’t see that in my life. I am not looking for that."



The renowned media personality revealed that she is enjoying her life by adopting different hobbies.



The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said, "I fly airplanes. Play a lot of golf… I raced cars for 20-odd years. Racing cars is not the greatest way to make money or a career or business. You do it because it’s fun."



Kris’s ex further explained that she has a very large family, stating that she could "go to somebody’s house and have dinner."



During the same conversation, Caitlyn spoke up about her relationship with former love partner Kris, saying that their 1990 encounter on a blind date was "love at first sight."



“We hit it off right at the beginning, and we were married after five and a half months. I was infatuated with her because she was very different from me. But yes, I’d have to say, it was love at first sight," she said.



Caitlyn and Kris who announced their separation in 2013 after spending 22 years of life together, share two daughters Kendall, 27 and Kylie Jenner, 26.

