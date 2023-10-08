Shahid Kapoor denounces 'meaningless' comparison with Shahrukh Khan

Shahid Kapoor recalls meaningless comparison with Shahrukh Khan

Shahid Kapoor opened up about his comparison to the megastar of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan during the early days of his acting career.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the 42-year-old actor shared that after his debut performance as a romantic hero in Ishq Vishk, people started to find similarities between him and the B-town's King of Romance.

The Jab We Met actor stated, "It's the worst thing that can happen. Why should you be the next anything? You are you and they are they."

The father-of-two expressed his discomfort on being compared to anyone who is already successful.

"This is the dumbest logic that I have ever heard in my life. If you are like them, by virtue of that, you will be successful in the future," he added.

The Kabir Singh actor further shared that the comparison factor builds pressure on the newcomers.

Additionally, the actor advised the young generation to explore their own personality and find their originality.

"Every individual can be their own sun. Everybody is different than the other person. Everybody has qualities which the other person cannot not have. Invest in yourself and what's original about you," he concluded.

On work front, Shahid will be next seen in a romantic comedy film alongside Kriti Sanon.