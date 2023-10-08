King Charles’ 75th birthday eve ‘special’ festivities revealed

King Charles is gearing to celebrate his diamond jubilee as plans are in motion for the upcoming birthday in November.

The Prince’s Foundation announced that they will mark the special occasion with festivities which will be held on the eve of the monarch’s 75th birthday on November 13.

They will be holding celebratory events at Highgrove Gardens in Gloucestershire, England and Dumfries House in Cumnock, Scotland.

A spokesperson for the Prince’s Foundation told The Telegraph that they “thought it would be fitting to invite a select number of people who are also turning 75 this year to our beautiful sites for a celebratory afternoon.”

The rep said, “We wanted to do something special to mark the occasion of His Majesty The King’s 75th birthday.”

The event will welcome guests from Ayrshire and Arran, Dumfries and Galloway and Glasgow and Clyde Valley. Meanwhile, the Highgrove Garden fête is open to those from Gloucestershire, Wiltshire and Somerset.

Per the royal’s signature style, the event will have live music and afternoon tea, and a chance to socialise. However, it is uncertain that a monarch will be attending the event himself.