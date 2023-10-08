Kylie Jenner introduces Timothee Chalamet to her kids in major move

Kylie Jenner introduces Timothee Chalamet to her kids in major new move

Kylie Jenner has reportedly introduced her new beau Timothee Chalamet to her kids - and the verdict is out.

Speaking to In Touch, an insider revealed that the Dune actor has not only met with Jenner's two kids, the trio has "gotten pretty close."

“He’s great with them,” they shared. “They adore him and have gotten pretty close to him because he’s always at the house and staying over.”

Jenner shares Stormi, 4, and Aire, 1, with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

The insider spilled that the socialite has "really fallen for Timothée and is thrilled the kids love him just as much as she does!”

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul has been romantically linked with Chalamet since meeting him at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year.

The twosome made their romance official after they were caught packing on PDA at Beyonce's Renaissance tour stop in Los Angeles last month.

They were also in attendance at the star-studdent U.S. Open 2023, where the duo appeared very much enamored with each other.

"Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect," another insider said of the couple. "He's very charming and he makes her laugh, and he's easy to talk to."