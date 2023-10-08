Princess Kate 'feels lonely' within Royal Family due to her 'outsider' status

Kate Middleton is forced to "chart her own waters" due to being in an only outsider in the Royal Family in a long time.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, royal expert Tessa Dunlop claimed despite being an "asset" to the family, the Princess of Wales "feels probably quite lonely."

She went on to explain, "She's an incredibly successful import into the Royal Family and bought into the institution of monarchy, almost like no other outsider has and reaffirmed its sort of conventional parameters."

Hence, the expert affirmed, "Kate is now in uncharted waters in modern history and I think that's worth bearing in mind."

Tessa shared that the Royal Family largely leans on Kate due to her "contemporary" persona, noting, "She has more of the common touch and she certainly polls very well."

Royal fashion expert Miranda Holder previously explained the reason behind Kate's evolving dressing sense from elegant dresses to authorative suits as she takes on more solo royal duties.

"The overall transition has been from the pretty, floaty and playful to the more refined, regal, and sophisticated - a wardrobe befitting our future Queen," she told the outlet.