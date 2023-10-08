Travis Kelce opts for steakhouse birthday dinner with pals sans Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift can’t beat steak ‘n’ whiskey with the boys for Travis Kelce birthday

With new beau Taylor Swift out of the picture, Travis Kelce spent his birthday eating steaks and drinking whiskey with the boys.

Entertainment Tonight reports that the NFL star, who has been making headlines for his budding romance with the international pop sensation, had a low-key birthday dinner at Golden Ox steakhouse in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday night.

Kelce’s party of four, which included one of his agents and two of his Chiefs teammates, arrived at the historic porterhouse at around 8:30 p.m. on Friday and were the last to leave.

“They all had a good time and enjoyed themselves,” the outlet reported.

The footballers’ no-frills feast skipped the cakes and candles, enjoying a guys’ night out with steaks and whiskey, and potentially some Dutch Masters cigars Page Six reporters spotted him buying earlier, after a long day of practice for Sunday’s Chiefs vs. Minnesota Vikings game.

Keeping it casual-chic with a violet hoodie, matching kicks, white pants, and a black cap, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was camera-ready when fans approached him for photos.

Meanwhile, his new beau jetted off to an unknown destination a day prior, after spending over a week with Kelce in New York.

The Love Story songstress, who resumes her Eras Tour from November 9th, broke the internet when she attended several Chiefs games, cheering on Kelce alongside his parents from his VIP suite.

The new lovebirds were also seen packing on the PDA at an after-party celebrating the Chiefs’ win.