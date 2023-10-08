Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny step out for casual date after ad campaign together

Kendall Jenner reunited with her rumoured boyfriend Bad Bunny in Miami in Friday for a day out following their Gucci ad campaign together.

In photos obtained by Page Six, The Kardashians star seen heading out to the SuperBlue art installation with the Titi Me Preguntó musician. The outing was then followed up by a dinner at the Hometown BBQ.

Jenner was dressed in casuals, white jeans with a black belt and grey tank top which she had clipped up. She appeared to be sporting no makeup and wore black sunglasses for the day out.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, rocked simple white T-shirt and brown trousers. He accessorised with a red and white bandana with blue lining around his neck, as well as a backward brown fitted cap.

The outing comes after the musician took home seven awards at BillBoard’s Latin Music Awards Thursday night.

Moreover, Jenner, 27, and Bad Bunny, 29, posed for Gucci’s latest travel line in a series of airport photos. The duo indulged in PDA, dressed in the fashion label’s gear and showing off the new luggage bags.

