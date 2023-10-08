Ireland crush Scotland to secure Rugby World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand

Ireland scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park celebrates the clinical victory against Scotland. AFP

Ireland's rugby head coach, Andy Farrell, expressed his delight at Ireland's progress in the Rugby World Cup, highlighting their upcoming quarter-final showdown against New Zealand as evidence of their development.

After a dominant 36-14 victory over Scotland in their final Pool B match, Ireland are set to face the All Blacks once again, aiming for a historic World Cup semi-final berth.



Farrell said, "For little old Ireland to be talked about in the same bracket shows how far we have come as a rugby nation. Our respect for them is through the roof, their form is top drawer at the moment."

Ireland's World Cup Journey

Ireland showcased their rugby prowess in their final pool match against Scotland, securing their spot in the quarter-finals with a resounding 36-14 win.

The impressive victory comes after a series of strong performances, including a historic series win in New Zealand last year and a crucial win against defending champions South Africa.

Facing the Challenge of the All Blacks

Despite their achievements, Ireland are fully aware of the challenge posed by the All Blacks. Farrell acknowledged the formidable nature of the New Zealand team and emphasized the need for his team to be at their best.

He mentioned, "The All Blacks is as tough as tough as it gets... hopefully the All Blacks will have to be at their best to beat us."

Injury Concerns

Ireland face potential injury concerns with key players, including Mack Hansen and James Lowe, who both suffered injuries during the match, and James Ryan, who has a wrist issue.

The team will assess their condition before the crucial quarter-final clash.

Embracing the Moment

Ireland's captain, Johnny Sexton, credited Farrell for their 17-match winning streak, highlighting the lessons learned during their tour to New Zealand and their Six Nations Grand Slam victory.

Sexton, who is retiring after the tournament, aims for a different outcome against the All Blacks compared to their 2019 encounter.

As Ireland look forward to the quarter-finals, Farrell and his team are determined to continue their impressive run and make history by securing a spot in the World Cup semi-finals.