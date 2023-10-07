Jennifer Lawrence spills the tea about her two-year hiatus from Hollywood

File Footage

Jennifer Lawrence has recently been making headlines for her performance in No Hard Feelings.



However, before her return to the industry, Lawrence revealed why she took a two-year hiatus from Hollywood.

“I was at a really big agency, and I just feel like I had given away my agency. But it was also my fault. I would watch things and be such a fan. I would watch Uncut Gems, and be like, ‘Oh my God, the Safdies, that’d be so cool to work with them,” said the Hunger Games star in a throwback interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Lawrence mentioned, “But I didn’t reach out, and that’s something I’ve gotten better about in the last few years. I also think a lot of it was just losing touch with the world a little bit.”

“I was working so much, and so much of what we do has to do with observing people. I felt like I couldn’t really observe anyone because everybody was observing me. And so, taking a few years and getting back to life, I feel like I can be creative again in that sense,” added the actress.

For the unversed, Lawrence took acting break from 2019 to 2021 and made a comeback with her 2021 Netflix original Don’t Look Up alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothee Chalamet.

Meanwhile, she can also be seen in No Hard Feelings, which is streaming on Apple TV.