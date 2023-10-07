Caitlyn Jenner on love life with ex-Kris Jenner: 'Love at first sight'

Caitlyn Jenner is thinking back on her relationship with her ex-wife Kris Jenner.

In a recent interview with The Times, the Olympian, 73, spoke up about her relationship with Kris, 67, saying that their 1990 encounter on a blind date was "love at first sight."

“We hit it off right at the beginning, and we were married after five and a half months," Caitlyn said. "I was infatuated with her because she was very different from me. But yes, I’d have to say, it was love at first sight.”

Caitlyn remembered, that before meeting Kris, she had shared “six years of really not even wanting to work."

At the time, Kris was essentially a housewife in Beverly Hills, but Caitlyn revealed that she took over her business and helped launch the family into infomercials.

“I had no idea what the future held for us," the eventual Keeping Up with the Kardashians star told The Times. "I don’t think even she did.”

The couple, who have two daughters named Kendall, 27, and Kylie, 26, got divorced back in 2013. This happened after they had been married for 22 years. Interestingly, this was two years before Caitlyn publicly announced that she was transgender.

She added that "it's kind of sad, because we went through a lot, but there's just a lot there."