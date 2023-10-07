King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton devise smart plan to avoid clash

King Charles III has reportedly prepared a new smart plan to avoid clash in future amid speculations of rift within the royal family.

A royal expert has tried to highlight the ongoing popularity issue among the senior royals, claiming the 74-year-old monarch, his eldest son Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have adopted a new strategy to avoid stealing the thunders of each other's events amid the Prince and Princess of Wales's growing popularity.

Royal expert Clive Irving, in his piece of writing for The Daily Beast, claims: "There's a great deal of feeling that William understands the mood and the reality on the ground far more than Charles ever will."

"They worked out a kind of accommodation of how much limelight each is going to be allowed, because Charles is always very jealous of other people stealing his limelight," Irving stated.



As per new alleged deal among the senior royals, Kate and William's royal engagements has been reduced. It "maybe 40 percent [for the Waleses'] and he keeps 60 percent. That seems to be the working arrangement," according to the columnist.

The new strategy has been adopted after claims that Kate Middleton steals all the spotlight with her stunning appearance during King Charles III's events.

According to recent polls conducted by YouGov, the 74% Britons favour William, while, 63% of Britons have a positive view of Kate.