Kim Kardashian reflects on her struggle with adult acne

Kim Kardashian has recently reflected on her struggle with adult acne which she keeps it hidden “really well under makeup”.



In a new interview with Refinery29, the reality TV star revealed, “Oh, I've gotten full acne, like full bouts of it. I've documented it. I think if people saw it, they'd be really shocked to know that I had that experience.”

Addressing her skin issues, the Kardashians star said she included different ingredients to her skincare brand (SKKN) to deal with her acne.

“I'm like, ‘Should I stop using oils if I have acne?’ Then realising, no, to stop using oil hasn't been helpful,” mentioned Kim to look out products that works for her skin type.

Kim stated, “It could be hormonal or a change in supplements.”.

“Every time I change the way that I eat or try different foods — I guess my skin has gotten really sensitive,” disclosed the SKIMS founder.

While speaking about 40s, Kim noted, “It's been really interesting to try new products and figure out what works for different skin that I never thought I would experience in my 40s.”

Kim opened up about suffering from chronic psoriasis, explaining, “I'm still very confused about my psoriasis and what triggers it.”

“Sometimes I'll be completely stressed out and I'll be completely clear with my psoriasis,' she continued. Sometimes I'll be zen as can be, not a care in the world, and my psoriasis will completely flare up,” she asserted.

Kim added, “I've kind of given up on trying to figure it out.”