Meghan Markle's ex pal's cryptic post shakes the Duchess

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle is said to be feeling uneasy over a potential revelation from her former best friend, Jessica Mulroney.

Renowned Canadian stylist and former Suits star's ex-best pal, Jessica, shared a cryptic message on social media about her strong "detachment game," three years after her friendship with Meghan fell apart.

Jessica, who's friendship with Meghan came to an end during the Black Lives Matter protests over her controversial actions, reposted a quote that reflects her thoughts on loyalty in friendships, writing: "As loving as I am, my detachment game is strong too."



Following the controversy, the stylist publicly apologised three times for her actions but still faced repercussions. Throughout this ordeal, the Duchess of Sussex remained silent and did not publicly support her friend. Since then, the two have maintained their distance and have not been seen together.

Meghan, according to a source, is worried that her ex friend will "spill the beans" on their friendship.

Sources have have told to Closer magazine that the possibility of Jessica revealing information about Meghan and Harry is causing anxiety for the Duchess.

"Jessica is not openly indicating that she's ready to share details about Meghan, but the possibility is always there, and it's a major concern for Meghan. She's relieved she hasn't had to deal with this yet but when Instagram posts like this surface it makes her shudder," insiders explained.

They continued: "The feeling is that she and Harry have both been very fortunate until now, they haven't had a tell-all to contend with - at least not from within their close circle of friends and former friends.

"But there's a real prospect of other people with an axe to grind from her and Harry's past coming forward to get revenge and humiliate them. This is the kind of thing that gives Meghan sleepless nights," the source added.

"If she were to suddenly decide to change her stance and speak out it would be crushing for Meghan, not to mention humiliating."