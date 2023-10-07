King Charles feels threatened by Prince William, Kate Middleton's popularity

King Charles is having a hard time coming to terms with the rising popularity of his oldest son Prince William, and his wife, Princess Kate.
Speaking to the Daily Express, royal author Clive Irving suggested that the incumbent is “jealous” of the Prince and Princess of Wales for “stealing his limelight.”
He went on to explain that William’s popularity stems from his understanding of the “mood and the reality on the ground far more than Charles ever will.”
However, the 74-year-old monarch has worked out an arrangement to ensure that he stays on top, while William and Kate follow behind, according to Irving.
"They worked out a kind of accommodation of how much limelight each is going to be allowed, because Charles is always very jealous of of other people stealing his limelight,” shared the Last Queen author.
As per the arrangement, William and Kate are only alloted a certain percentage of limelight, which could be "maybe 40 percent [for the Waleses'] and [Charles’s] keeps 60 percent. That seems to be the working arrangement,” Irving added.
In recent polls conducted by YouGov, it was revealed that the highest number of Britons, i.e., 74% view William favorably.
While, 63% of Britons have a positive view of Kate.
