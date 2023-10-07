Kanye West's 'entire face lights up' with Bianca Censori

Kanye West's fans claimed that he appeared "much happier" with his new wife Bianca Censori, especially after it was revealed that the couple's covert wedding was a formal union.

It was previously rumoured that Kanye and Bianca had wed in January, though it was unclear if they had received a marriage licence at the time.

It was widely claimed that Ye, 46, and Australian architect Bianca, 28, wed in an unofficial ceremony because there was no proof of their union.

But the couple's legal marriage was only made public last night. A marriage certificate purportedly proving the couple's marriage on December 20, 2022, just before Christmas and one month after the rapper's divorce from Kim Kardashian, was said to exist.

Fans are now commenting on how much "happier" Kanye appears to be with his new wife as opposed to how he did with his ex-wife.

One supporter announced the happy news of the couple's legal marriage on Reddit. The fan wrote, "Kanye is married FOR REAL," and included numerous images of news items and publications.

"He does seem much happier," authored one fan in the comments section of the thread.

They then went on to add that if you "look at these pics and compare them to any photo of him with Kim - when was the last time we saw him genuinely smiling and just enjoying himself in her company?"

Another chimed in, "Lately pictures of him smiling have seemed genuine", adding: "His entire face lights up and all of the muscles are moving together like he’s mid-laugh in one of those deep, hearty laughs that makes your stomach hurt after a few minutes. I’d say that’s genuinely a bit happier than he used to seem."